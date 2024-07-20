Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,895 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.