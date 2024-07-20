Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

