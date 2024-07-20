Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.96

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 17557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $661.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

