Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.96

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 17557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $661.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.07.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
