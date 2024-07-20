BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 264,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 817,363 shares.The stock last traded at $36.30 and had previously closed at $34.66.

The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group upped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

