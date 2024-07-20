BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 264,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 817,363 shares.The stock last traded at $36.30 and had previously closed at $34.66.
The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
