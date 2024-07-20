BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BCE alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $85,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 201.39%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.