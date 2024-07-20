Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Belden worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,156,000 after buying an additional 92,544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 2.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 209,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 224,486 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Belden Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.05. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.