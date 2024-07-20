Benchmark Initiates Coverage on THOR Industries (NYSE:THO)

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.71. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in THOR Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in THOR Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

