Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Invests $307,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,595,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $240,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 97,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 513,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $191.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

