Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 369 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 12.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.94.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

