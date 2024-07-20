Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

HDB opened at $59.48 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.