Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 414,287 shares of company stock worth $6,293,588. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

