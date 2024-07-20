Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,403,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $19,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,881,000 after buying an additional 373,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $12,779,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 83,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 136,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NJR stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.77. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

