Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coupang by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 107.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

