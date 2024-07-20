Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $348,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $508,006,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,218,000 after buying an additional 810,681 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,813,000 after buying an additional 1,025,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile



Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

