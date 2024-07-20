Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Pool by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pool by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pool by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $328.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.77. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Bank of America cut their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

