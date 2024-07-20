Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

