Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $15,213,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

