Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Reliance alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Reliance by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Reliance by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $304.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.66. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.14 and a 52-week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Reliance

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.