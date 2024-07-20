Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

