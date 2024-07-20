Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,115,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,704,000 after buying an additional 57,638 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

