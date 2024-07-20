Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,846 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

