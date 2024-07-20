Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

