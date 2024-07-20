Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

