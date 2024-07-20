Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 183 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after purchasing an additional 278,369 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,247,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 809,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $107.81 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $111.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

