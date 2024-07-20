Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 429 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $177.18 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.09. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

