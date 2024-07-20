Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

FERG opened at $207.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.85. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

