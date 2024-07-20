Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TARS opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

