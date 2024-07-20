BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 619 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Royal Gold by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

RGLD stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

