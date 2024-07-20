BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.18 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,108 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,815,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,752,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LVS opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.