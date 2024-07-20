BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 10,502 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $10,909,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $7,202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 635.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 132,107 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NTB stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

