BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 3,062 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Park National were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Park National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $167.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $174.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. Analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

