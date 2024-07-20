BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 6,773 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,137,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $999.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at Beazer Homes USA

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,898 over the last ninety days. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

