BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 466,820 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,041,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRX. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $154.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

