BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in DNOW were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at $8,312,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DNOW by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 693,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 123.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 808,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,095,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,001,000 after purchasing an additional 161,840 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DNOW by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
DNOW Stock Performance
NYSE DNOW opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.45. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
About DNOW
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
