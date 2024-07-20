BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 10,373 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Barnes Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62,823 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 99,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 467.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $45.24.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

