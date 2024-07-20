BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 1,317 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Viad were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Viad alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,325,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 25.2% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VVI opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $810.97 million, a PE ratio of -101.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.11 million. Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVI

About Viad

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.