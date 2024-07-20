BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 30,699 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in EverQuote were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVER. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $873.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $25.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 535,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,776,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 58,434 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,176,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,776,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,373.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,299 shares of company stock worth $3,162,327. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.