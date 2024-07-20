BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 39,811 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 137.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 107,706 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,803,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Commonwealth Financial

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.