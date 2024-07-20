BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1 Million Stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Astronics were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Astronics by 856.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Astronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Astronics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $185.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

