BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $833,000 Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

