BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $852,000 Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 622,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,978,000 after buying an additional 302,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 955,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,699 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 355,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 272,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,734.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven K. Galson bought 21,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 272,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,734.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

