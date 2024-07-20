BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $856,000 Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $825.69 million, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

