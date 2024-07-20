BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $883,000 Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,369 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 348,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

