BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $888,000 Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,190,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 253,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,371,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4,435.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,678,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,659,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU opened at $539.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.98. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $429.19 and a twelve month high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

