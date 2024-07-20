BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $918,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IEMG stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

