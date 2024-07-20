BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after buying an additional 776,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after buying an additional 223,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,316,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 250.38, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

