BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $961,000 Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 91,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock valued at $341,387. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.