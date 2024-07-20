BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $976,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 160.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 258,175 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1,123.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 81,892 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

