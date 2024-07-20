BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 249.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 240,001 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 280,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 133,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,625 shares of company stock worth $320,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

